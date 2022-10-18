Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crocs by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

