Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 772,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 67.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 77,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ally Financial to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

