Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 2,487 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bing Xue sold 875 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $29,470.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $834.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.