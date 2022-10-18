Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

