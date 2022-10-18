Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Lake Street Capital

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.63.

ATEC opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.44. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 60.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

