Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Lowered to €66.50 at Morgan Stanley

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €69.00 ($70.41) to €66.50 ($67.86) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.42 and a beta of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $74.69.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.