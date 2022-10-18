Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.60. Amarillo Biosciences shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.
Amarillo Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.
Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.
