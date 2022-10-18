Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,841.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

