Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,853.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,872.3% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 19,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

