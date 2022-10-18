Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

