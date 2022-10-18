Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Cowen from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

