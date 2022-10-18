América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

