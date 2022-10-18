American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

AAL stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

