ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Mizuho

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.83.
ANSYS Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $211.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ANSYS
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 117.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 17,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.