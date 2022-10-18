Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Apexigen Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APGN opened at $2.79 on Monday. Apexigen has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Get Apexigen alerts:

About Apexigen

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.