Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Apexigen Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ APGN opened at $2.79 on Monday. Apexigen has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20.
About Apexigen
