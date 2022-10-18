Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $74.41 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

