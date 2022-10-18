Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

