Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 334 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.