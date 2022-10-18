ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

