Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler Sells 190 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $183.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

