Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

