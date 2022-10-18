Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

