Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Management Trading Up 5.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

NYSE:ARES opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

