Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $5.10-$5.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 284,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 107,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 338,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

