Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 952,155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 952,155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,001.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,339.4% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,608.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 356,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 335,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

