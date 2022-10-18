Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AKG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as low as C$1.53. Asanko Gold shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 218,400 shares traded.

Asanko Gold Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

