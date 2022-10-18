ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 775 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,803.46 ($21.79).

ASOS Stock Down 2.5 %

LON ASC opened at GBX 518 ($6.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,726.67. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,048.72.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

