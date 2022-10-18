ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,630.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

