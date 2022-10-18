ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,583.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $39.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

