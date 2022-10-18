Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 29,275 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

