Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 32,833 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

