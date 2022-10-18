Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 516,912 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 1,618.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,912 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $221.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

