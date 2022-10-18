Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 901 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.4 %

DGX opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

