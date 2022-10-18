Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,494,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after buying an additional 755,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.