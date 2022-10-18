Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 63,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $43.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $341.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Northeast Bank Profile



Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

