Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 42,595 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
