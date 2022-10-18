Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

