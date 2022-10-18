Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

