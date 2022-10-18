Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 297,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 70,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director M Ann Harlan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Ann Harlan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.69. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

