Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,677 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 437.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,448,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,696 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

BMO opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

