Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 171,449 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 274.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 161,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

LOCO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

