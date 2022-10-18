Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 22,456 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

