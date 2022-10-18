Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 39,295 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 336.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Cactus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

