Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 75,111 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.5 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

