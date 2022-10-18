Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,057,000 after buying an additional 166,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
