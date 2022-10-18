Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 109,302 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals



Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

