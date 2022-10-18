Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 237,385 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 169,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

