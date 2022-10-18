Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

