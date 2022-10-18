Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

