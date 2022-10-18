Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $353.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

